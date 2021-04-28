Ancelotti's latest comments about Seamus Coleman shows how much he rates the Donegal man

SERIOUSLY HIGH praise.

Seamus Coleman has been playing extremely well for Everton this season, albeit in a slightly different role.

Given his age and the injuries he has suffered in the past, he is not a guaranteed starter every game, but he still remains the club captain and is a crucial part of the side.

And while, as it stands, his contract expires at the end of next season, manager Carlo Ancelotti has implied there is no danger of him leaving the club anytime soon.

He said: "I don't think we have to talk about the contract. The contract that Seamus has with the club and this team is forever.

"It doesn't mean one-year long or two years long. Seamus' contract with Everton is forever."

This isn't the first time that one football's most decorated managers sung the praises of the Donegal legend.

Ancelotti once said that Coleman is "up there with Maldini", when it comes to being a leader and a captain, both on and off the pitch.

That's just about the highest praise you can get.

Coleman has spent over 12 years at Goodison Park since joining in a £60,000 transfer from Sligo Rovers.

Similarly, we would be surprised if Coleman doesn't stay around the Irish setup long after his playing days are over.