Ancelotti's latest comments about Seamus Coleman shows how much he rates the Donegal man
Sport

Ancelotti's latest comments about Seamus Coleman shows how much he rates the Donegal man

SERIOUSLY HIGH praise.

Seamus Coleman has been playing extremely well for Everton this season, albeit in a slightly different role.

Given his age and the injuries he has suffered in the past, he is not a guaranteed starter every game, but he still remains the club captain and is a crucial part of the side.

And while, as it stands, his contract expires at the end of next season, manager Carlo Ancelotti has implied there is no danger of him leaving the club anytime soon.

He said: "I don't think we have to talk about the contract. The contract that Seamus has with the club and this team is forever.

"It doesn't mean one-year long or two years long. Seamus' contract with Everton is forever."

Advertisement

This isn't the first time that one football's most decorated managers sung the praises of the Donegal legend.

Ancelotti once said that Coleman is "up there with Maldini", when it comes to being a leader and a captain, both on and off the pitch.

That's just about the highest praise you can get.

Coleman has spent over 12 years at Goodison Park since joining in a £60,000 transfer from Sligo Rovers.

Similarly, we would be surprised if Coleman doesn't stay around the Irish setup long after his playing days are over.

See More: Carlo Ancelotti, Everton, Football, Seamus Coleman

Related

Everton legend Kevin Sheedy hails Carlo Ancelotti appointment and tips Duncan Ferguson as future successor
Sport 1 year ago

Everton legend Kevin Sheedy hails Carlo Ancelotti appointment and tips Duncan Ferguson as future successor

By: Stephen Mahon

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final
Sport 1 day ago

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final

By: Rudi Kinsella

Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year
Sport 1 day ago

Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year

By: Rudi Kinsella

Latest

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory with stunning Dublin mural
News 9 minutes ago

Irish artist pays powerful tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory with stunning Dublin mural

By: Jack Beresford

Irish government 'optimistic' that pubs will reopen on June 10
News 13 minutes ago

Irish government 'optimistic' that pubs will reopen on June 10

By: Harry Brent

Scheme launched to buy bikes for disadvantaged areas so every child can learn to cycle safely
Out & About 39 minutes ago

Scheme launched to buy bikes for disadvantaged areas so every child can learn to cycle safely

By: Rachael O'Connor

Fewer than 150 people in hospital with Covid in Ireland
News 1 hour ago

Fewer than 150 people in hospital with Covid in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Film makers offered €10,000 grant to shoot short film in beautiful County Donegal
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Film makers offered €10,000 grant to shoot short film in beautiful County Donegal

By: Rachael O'Connor