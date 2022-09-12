Andy Robertson will miss the Nations League game against Ireland later this month
Sport

Andy Robertson will miss the Nations League game against Ireland later this month

LIVERPOOL AND Scotland star Andy Robertson will miss the Nations League game against Ireland later this month.  

Robertson, Scotland's primary left back will miss tomorrow's Champions League game with Ajax due to a knee injury. Jurgen Klopp confirmed the news in his press conference today 

"Robbo now is not 100%. [He felt something] very late, 93rd or whatever minute - actually he felt it the next day only," said the Reds manager 

"But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break." 

The Scotland captain played in the game last June, where Ireland won 3-0 in an impressive performance.  



 

This week Stephen Kenny will announce his squad for Ireland's games against Scotland (24 September), and Armenia, three days later (27 September) 

However, Ireland will have to do so without Adam Idah, who suffered a relapse of his knee injury that kept him out of action for several months.  

His club manager Dean Smith last week said: "“The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up. He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks.”  

Liverpool play Ajax tomorrow in the Champions League at 8pm 

See More: FAI, Football, Ireland, Liverpool

Related

Sligo Rovers have been forced to hand a 3-0 win to Dundalk after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player
Sport 4 days ago

Sligo Rovers have been forced to hand a 3-0 win to Dundalk after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player

By: Conor O'Donoghue

FAI Defib programme re-opens for Grassroots clubs
Sport 5 days ago

FAI Defib programme re-opens for Grassroots clubs

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland will play in the second round of the World Cup play-offs, but who could they face next?
Sport 5 days ago

Ireland will play in the second round of the World Cup play-offs, but who could they face next?

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Taoiseach and President to attend Queen's funeral
News 33 minutes ago

Taoiseach and President to attend Queen's funeral

By: Connell McHugh

Ten minutes with Tony Tyrrell
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Ten minutes with Tony Tyrrell

By: admin

A definitive ranking of the 7 worst Irish films of all-time
Entertainment 2 hours ago

A definitive ranking of the 7 worst Irish films of all-time

By: Irish Post

Munster's Friday game with Cardiff has been moved to Saturday due to a King Charles visit
Sport 2 hours ago

Munster's Friday game with Cardiff has been moved to Saturday due to a King Charles visit

By: Conor O'Donoghue

70% of Irish youth considering moving abroad
News 4 hours ago

70% of Irish youth considering moving abroad

By: Irish Post