LIVERPOOL AND Scotland star Andy Robertson will miss the Nations League game against Ireland later this month.

Robertson, Scotland's primary left back will miss tomorrow's Champions League game with Ajax due to a knee injury. Jurgen Klopp confirmed the news in his press conference today

"Robbo now is not 100%. [He felt something] very late, 93rd or whatever minute - actually he felt it the next day only," said the Reds manager

"But yeah, he is out for at least, I would say, after the international break."

The Scotland captain played in the game last June, where Ireland won 3-0 in an impressive performance.



Klopp confirms Andy Robertson is out until “after the international break.”

This week Stephen Kenny will announce his squad for Ireland's games against Scotland (24 September), and Armenia, three days later (27 September)

However, Ireland will have to do so without Adam Idah, who suffered a relapse of his knee injury that kept him out of action for several months.

His club manager Dean Smith last week said: "“The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up. He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks.”

Liverpool play Ajax tomorrow in the Champions League at 8pm