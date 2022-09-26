Another alleged assault of a GAA referee has taken place in Wexford, Gardai are looking into the incident

AN ALLEGED assault on a Wexford GAA referee took place on Sunday morning.

Various reports originally state the incident happened between a GAA Junior A football match between St Joseph's and Our Lady’s Island on Sunday morning.

It was said to have occurred at St Joseph's ground of Whiterock Hill in Wexford.

A statement on Wexford GAA's website read: "Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a junior football match today, Sunday. Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind."

"We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery"

A full investigation of the incident will take place and the county will aid Gardai into their investigations.

First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee and we wish him well. We would like to thank all medical personnel who gave assistance.



The club will cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter by Wexford GAA and Wexford CCC. — St.josephsgaa (@stjosephswexgaa) September 25, 2022

"The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also," the statement continued."

"We will not be making any further comment at this time."

St Joseph's have also issued their own statement Twitter account.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee and we wish him well. We would like to thank all medical personnel who gave assistance. The club will cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter by Wexford GAA and Wexford CCC."

This comes after a referee was also assaulted in Roscommon earlier this year.

That incident happened in minor match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan on August 31 was called off after official Kevin Naughton was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

A referee strike action was issued by local referees shortly after and the person who allegedly assaulted Naughton in Roscommon looks set to receive a 96-week suspension from all GAA activities.