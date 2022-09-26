Another alleged assault of a GAA referee has taken place in Wexford, Gardai are looking into the incident
Sport

Another alleged assault of a GAA referee has taken place in Wexford, Gardai are looking into the incident

Wexford , Ireland - 10 May 2020; A folded Wexford flag sits on an empty bench, usually reserved for team photographs, on the afternoon of the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 match between Wexford and Wicklow at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. This weekend, May 9 and 10, was due to be the first weekend of games in Ireland of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship, beginning with provincial matches, which have been postponed following directives from the Irish Government and the Department of Health in an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The GAA have stated that no inter-county games will take place before October 2020. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

AN ALLEGED assault on a Wexford GAA referee took place on Sunday morning. 

Various reports originally state the incident happened between a GAA Junior A football match between St Joseph's and Our Lady’s Island on Sunday morning. 

It was said to have occurred at St Joseph's ground of Whiterock Hill in Wexford.  

A statement on Wexford GAA's website read: "Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a junior football match today, Sunday. Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind." 

"We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery" 

A full investigation of the incident will take place and the county will aid Gardai into their investigations. 

"The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also," the statement continued." 

"We will not be making any further comment at this time." 

St Joseph's have also issued their own statement Twitter account.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the referee and we wish him well. We would like to thank all medical personnel who gave assistance. The club will cooperate fully with any investigation into the matter by Wexford GAA and Wexford CCC."

This comes after a referee was also assaulted in Roscommon earlier this year. 

That incident happened in minor match between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s in Ballyforan on August 31 was called off after official Kevin Naughton was taken to hospital in an ambulance. 

A referee strike action was issued by local referees shortly after and the person who allegedly assaulted Naughton in Roscommon looks set to receive a 96-week suspension from all GAA activities. 

See More: Wexford GAA

Related

Ciarán Deely delighted at homegrown impact for London after Wexford win
Sport 3 years ago

Ciarán Deely delighted at homegrown impact for London after Wexford win

By: Stephen Mahon

Underdog status suits Davy Fitzgerald as he aims to make Wexford believe
Sport 3 years ago

Underdog status suits Davy Fitzgerald as he aims to make Wexford believe

By: Stephen Mahon

Wexford and London GAA mourn the loss of Scott Doran
Sport 3 years ago

Wexford and London GAA mourn the loss of Scott Doran

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met
News 19 hours ago

Shadow NI Secretary says he 'would call border poll' if certain criteria were met

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Kick in the teeth': Stephen Kenny disappointed after Ireland's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Scotland
Sport 23 hours ago

'Kick in the teeth': Stephen Kenny disappointed after Ireland's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Scotland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Preview: Scotland vs Ireland details for tonight's Nations League game
Sport 1 day ago

Preview: Scotland vs Ireland details for tonight's Nations League game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kyle Lafferty will play no part in Northern Ireland's two Nations League games after making a sectarian remark during the week
Sport 1 day ago

Kyle Lafferty will play no part in Northern Ireland's two Nations League games after making a sectarian remark during the week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Can you tell which of these incredible beaches are actually in Ireland?
Quiz 1 day ago

Can you tell which of these incredible beaches are actually in Ireland?

By: Irish Post