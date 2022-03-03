Anthony Eddy leaves IRFU director role with immediate effect

THE DIRECTOR of sevens and women’s rugby in Ireland has left his role with immediate effect, say the IRFU.

Anthony Eddy was brought in to oversee the Ireland national rugby sevens team shortly after the program was established in October 2014.

This comes just before The Women’s Six Nations starts at the end of March.

Eddy came under fire from the women's team early this year for not providing resources and sufficient backing to the squads.

He suggested that the blame for the women’s side failing to qualify for the World Cup lay at the feet of the players.

Hooker Cliodhna Moloney labelled his comments as “slurry spreading", which sparked a media storm.

We understand that David Nucifora (Anthony Eddy's boss) called Cliodhna Moloney earlier this week to take her to task on using Twitter to air her views. Given the avalanche of squad support now - looks like he's got a lot of calls to make today. https://t.co/FC0QsLmkqR — Scrumqueens - Women’s Rugby (@ScrumQueens) November 11, 2021

Current and former internationals wrote to government and said there was a lack of faith in the IRFU under Eddy

Eddy will not be in the role next month's commitment for the men’s and women’s sevens sides is in April.

One of the most successful moments of Eddy’s tenure, was when the men’s sevens side qualified for the Olympic Games for the first time.

The reason for the Australian's departure is said to be down to homesickness and the distance from his homeland

In a statement he said:

“I am proud of each of the teams, the athletes, and staff that I have worked with” said Eddy upon the announcement of his departure. “I wish all these people and teams the very best and thank the IRFU for their understanding.

“The last two years during Covid have given me time to reflect on the next phase of my career and life. It can be difficult living so far from home, family and friends. Having assessed everything, I’ve decided to change things up, and seek new opportunities.”

IRFU performance director David Nucifora thanked Eddy for his time with the governing body:

“I want to thank Anthony for the commitment and expertise he brought to his role. The IRFU have been very fortunate to have had someone of the calibre of Anthony to have built these programmes up from nothing. I wish him the very best of luck for any new challenge he takes up.

“The programmes will continue for now with existing staffing while we take some time to look for suitably qualified coaches to replace Anthony.”