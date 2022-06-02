STEPHEN'S KENNY'S Republic of Ireland squad take on Armenia in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland have lost just once in their last 12 games and have gone toe to toe with the likes of Portugal, Belgium, and Serbia in the last campaign.

The Boys in Green come into Saturday's fixture with added confidence from the encounters mentioned previously.

However, Ireland have not won a game in the Nations League since its inception in 2018.

The last time Ireland played Armenia was in EURO 2012.

After this Ireland will play Scotland once and Ukraine twice over the month of June.

🤩 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 🤩



Take an extended look inside training as The Boys in Green begin their preparations for Saturday's UEFA Nations League opener against Armenia

What TV channel is Ireland v Armenia match on?

RTÉ 2 will show the game with coverage starting 1:00 pm.

The game will kick off at 14.00.

Premier Sports 1, will also start coverage at 1.30pm.

You can also watch the Uefa Nations League clash with a NOW Sports Extra Membership.

Virgin Media will show highlights later that night at 10pm on Virgin Media 2

Where is it on

The game will be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. The ground holds 14,403 people.

Odds

Ireland are favourites at 19/20 with Armenia 14/5 and the draw 9/4.

Who is in the Ireland squad?

Here is Ireland's squad for the June international window.

Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah miss out due to injuries.

Josh Cullen is suspended.

CJ Hamilton and Festy Ebosele are two players that have been called up to the squad for the first time.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).