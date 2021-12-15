Belfast boxer Stephen McMullan is in intensive care following Ulster amateur finals
STEPHEN MCMULLAN, the Belfast boxer has been admitted to intensive care after competing in the Ulster Elite Amateur Finals last week.

McMullan represents Newington ABC in north Belfast, was fine after his fight and did not need medical intervention following his heavyweight final defeat last Thursday.

However the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) confirmed his status on Wednesday, that he did, fall ill the day after his loss to Charlie Boyle

‘IABA understands he is in a serious but stable condition,’ the association said after the boxer ‘fell ill at home’.

‘Ulster Boxing Council is in ongoing contact with Stephen’s family,’ they continued. ‘IABA and the Ulster Boxing Council will continue to provide support to Stephen, his family and his club during this period.

‘Stephen remains in the thoughts of the IABA and every member of Ireland’s boxing family.’

His sister Claire posted a status in an update on Facebook, and thanked people for their support

‘It’s gonna be a long road to recovery for him, he’s got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all his family and friends,’ she said.

``The support means so much and the prayers are amazing. I truly believe they’re helping. Thanks for all the messages guys, we do see them.’

McMullan lost to Boyle in a unanimous decision at the Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast.

His club Newington have also called for prayers to aid their members.

‘Please pray for our coach, boxer and friend Stephen McMullan [Patsy Quinn Gym] who is seriously ill in hospital,’ they said on social media.

 

 

