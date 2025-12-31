Five injured, including three teenagers, following suspected arson attack on Dublin residence

FIVE people, including three teenagers, have been injured following a suspected arson attack on a residence in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of a fire at Creston Avenue at around 12.45am today.

A woman in her 40s and another in her 20s, as well as two teenage boys and a teenage girl, were taken by ambulance to James Connolly Memorial and Temple Street Children's hospitals.

The injuries to the older woman and one of the teenage boys are described as serious, while the injuries sustained by the other three occupants are described as non-life-threatening.

The local fire service extinguished the blaze and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who noticed anything suspicious in the Creston Avenue area between midnight and 1am, to contact them.

Anyone who may have video footage from the area between those times is asked to make it available gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.