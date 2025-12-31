Five injured, including three teenagers, following suspected arson attack on Dublin residence
News

Five injured, including three teenagers, following suspected arson attack on Dublin residence

FIVE people, including three teenagers, have been injured following a suspected arson attack on a residence in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of a fire at Creston Avenue at around 12.45am today.

A woman in her 40s and another in her 20s, as well as two teenage boys and a teenage girl, were taken by ambulance to James Connolly Memorial and Temple Street Children's hospitals.

The injuries to the older woman and one of the teenage boys are described as serious, while the injuries sustained by the other three occupants are described as non-life-threatening.

The local fire service extinguished the blaze and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who noticed anything suspicious in the Creston Avenue area between midnight and 1am, to contact them.

Anyone who may have video footage from the area between those times is asked to make it available gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin, Finglas

Related
News 3 days ago

Man from Dublin one of five due in court over 'large-scale disorder' at pub in England on St Stephen's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Woman arrested in connection with Danuiel Aruebose investigation released without charge

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 1 week ago

Public survey launched ahead of return of Dublin to Derry air service

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Laing O'Rourke wins contract to deliver venues for Brisbane 2032 Olympics

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

The news that hit the headlines in the year gone by...

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Hundreds of new speed cameras will come into effect in Ireland on New Year’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 1 day ago

Cultural highs and lows as the year draws to a close

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Higher sentences to be introduced for attacks on police officers

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

More than 200 organ transplants carried out in Ireland this year

By: Fiona Audley