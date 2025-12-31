Arrest after drugs and cash seized in Co. Carlow
Arrest after drugs and cash seized in Co. Carlow

The seizure was made at a property in Hacketstown (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has been arrested after gardaí seized drugs and cash worth more than €200,000 in Co. Carlow.

The discovery was made during a search of a house in Hacketstown on Tuesday as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the region.

Among the items seized by the Carlow Drugs Unit was suspected cannabis with a street value of €136,000, cocaine with a value of €38,000 and Valium tablets with a value of €2,000.

They also discovered vapes and vape liquid valued at €39,000 and €21,750 in cash.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a station in the Garda Eastern Region.

The seized drugs are due to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

