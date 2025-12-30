Police name young woman who died on St Stephen’s Day following collision earlier this month
News

Police name young woman who died on St Stephen’s Day following collision earlier this month

POLICE have identified a young woman who died on St Stephen’s Day after being involved in a collision in Co. Fermanagh earlier this month.

Ukrainian national Hanna Tanasova was seriously injured in the incident which happened in Liskenea on December 5.

Hannah Tanasova died in hospital weeks after the collision in Co. Fermanagh (Pic: PSNI)

The 28-year-old, who had been living in the Mayobridge area of Co. Down for several years, was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, where she died on December 26.

Chief Inspector Simpson, from the Collision Investigation Unit, confirmed: “Officers responded to a report that a Vauxhall Insignia car and Renault Traffic van had collided on the Crom Road at around 4.40pm on December 5.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and a number of people were conveyed to hospital,” he added.

“Sadly, 28-year-old Hanna Tanasova, who was originally from Ukraine but had been living in the Mayobridge area for several years, passed away from her injuries in hospital on Friday, December 26."

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Our investigation is ongoing,” Chf Insp Simpson said.

“We appeal to anyone with phone/dash cam footage, or information which might assist, to get in touch,” he added.

“You can get in contact with officers on 101, quoting reference number 989 of 05/12/25.”

