News

Gardaí investigating Co. Offaly house fire murders release images of getaway car

Mary Holt, 60, and four-year-old Tadgh Farrell died in the arson attack (Images: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a young boy and his grand-aunt in a Co. Offaly arson attack have released images of the car used by the perpetrators to flee the scene.

Tadgh Farrell, 4, and 60-year-old Mary Holt died after a suspected petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of a house in Edenderry on December 6.

The youngster's grandmother continues to receive hospital treatment for serious burn injuries sustained in the attack.

Gardaí are now appealing for information on the movements of a Black Kia Rio Saloon car used by the two men who carried out the attack.

The car used by the attackers (Image: An Garda Síochána)

The attackers fled the scene in the vehicle, registration number 08-D-24363, before it was found burnt out at Tipper East, Naas, Co. Kildare in the early hours of December 7.

Gardaí are satisfied that any previous registered owners of the car are not involved in the attack.

However, they want to speak to anyone who has information on any person or persons who had access to the vehicle between October 7 and December 7.

They also want to hear from anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts or activities of the car from December 1 to December 7.

In particular, they are keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the car on camera during that time in Kildare, Laois, Offaly or the surrounding areas.

Gardaí are hoping to trace the car's movements in the days before the attack (Images: An Garda Síochána)

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with any information on this violent fatal incident to speak with investigating gardaí," read a statement from gardaí.

"An Garda Síochána wants to acknowledge the support and assistance provide to the garda investigation to this point."

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team in confidence on the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111.

The investigation team can also be contacted at the incident room at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or any garda station, in particular Edenderry Garda Station.

