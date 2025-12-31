Woman airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in Co. Carlow dog attack

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a dog attack in Co. Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a residential property in Carlow Town on Tuesday afternoon following reports of the attack.

The dog involved is believed to have been of a restricted breed.

"A woman in her late 50s was removed from the scene by air ambulance and taken to the Mater Hospital Dublin, for treatment of injuries believed to be serious," read a statement from gardaí.

Gardaí added that the Dog Warden attended and the dog was euthanised by a veterinary surgeon at the scene.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.