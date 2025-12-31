Woman airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in Co. Carlow dog attack
News

Woman airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in Co. Carlow dog attack

File photo (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a dog attack in Co. Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a residential property in Carlow Town on Tuesday afternoon following reports of the attack.

The dog involved is believed to have been of a restricted breed.

"A woman in her late 50s was removed from the scene by air ambulance and taken to the Mater Hospital Dublin, for treatment of injuries believed to be serious," read a statement from gardaí.

Gardaí added that the Dog Warden attended and the dog was euthanised by a veterinary surgeon at the scene.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.

See More: Carlow

Related
News 3 weeks ago

Young man dies following shooting incident in Co. Carlow

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Second outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Ireland at commercial turkey farm

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

Two cyclists die in separate collisions on Ireland's road this weekend

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 20 hours ago

The news that hit the headlines in the year gone by...

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 22 hours ago

Cultural highs and lows as the year draws to a close

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

More than 200 organ transplants carried out in Ireland this year

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Witness appeal after home set alight with two people inside

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Chris O’Dowd among star-studded cast of new film featuring talking sheep

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Family pays tribute following death of young jockey Paul Kavanagh

By: Fiona Audley