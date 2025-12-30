Laing O'Rourke wins contract to deliver venues for Brisbane 2032 Olympics

LAING O’ROURKE has won a lucrative contract to deliver venues for the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics 2032.

The Irish-founded firm, which has a significant presence in Australia, has been awarded the delivery partner contract for the games in a joint venture with AECOM under the title Unite32.

The firms have been appointed by the Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA) to deliver the $7.1bn Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Venues Infrastructure Program.

Unite32, which was formed more than two years ago, will be responsible for delivering 17 new and upgraded venues and monitoring two other venues across Queensland, spanning from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

Members of the Unite32 consortium have been involved in the delivery of every Olympic and Paralympic Games program since London in 2012.

“With decades of Games delivery and complex, multi-billion-dollar program management experience, Unite32 is uniquely positioned to manage this once-in-a-generation program, creating infrastructure that will enhance connectivity, drive economic growth, and leave a lasting legacy for Queensland,” a Laing O’Rourke spokesperson said.

Mark Dimmock, Laing O’Rourke Managing Director Australia, said it was an “honour and a privilege to be selected to work with the Queensland Government, GIICA and our joint venture partner AECOM to deliver one of the world’s most iconic events — the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

He added: “Together, Laing O'Rourke and AECOM bring expertise, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Our combined capabilities mean we’re not just ready — we’re energised to deliver one of the most transformative programs Queensland has ever seen and create a legacy that will endure for generations.”