Brendan Rodgers has said the Leicester hierarchy are supportive of him despite the poor recent run of results
LEICESTER CITY'S Brendan Rodgers has claimed that he has the full support of Leicester's hierarchy despite the dismal start to the season.  

The Fox's beat Nottingham Forest in a 4-0 rout to ease the pressure on the Antrim native on Monday night.  

Before this the 2016 Premier League champions were rooted to the lower end of the table, 

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha was seen at the game. Rodgers explained that the chairman has backed him despite the doom and gloom around the King Power stadium this season 

“I spoke to him beforehand,” Rodgers claimed. “It’s always great to see Top. He’s come before (this season) but of course more is made of it with you guys putting me under big pressure. 

“He is always there, and he’s been really supportive of me. They trust me in the work and that’s why I’m still in the job. They expect me to take the team out of it after what was a really difficult summer for us. The performance was co-ordinated and cohesive, with a desire, and we’ve got to build on it.” 

Adding on what the win meant for him, Rodgers just said he was pleased for his troops after a tough period 



 

“I’m just more pleased for everyone else. It was a big night for us. We needed to repay the supporters for the game in February in the FA Cup, when we never showed the desire to win a derby game. 

“Some of the boys hadn’t play in a derby game and maybe didn’t know what it meant but they certainly knew after that. 

“It was great to see them perform in a pressure game and get the result to send the supporters home happy. Now we will look to build on that. It’s good feeling. For me, I’ll continue to encourage and support and manage the players and encourage them to be the best we can be. Hopefully, we can push on. 

“All I’ve tried to do is focus on performances. There’s a process to it. I’ve got a big belief that when we play with intensity and coordination, we can be a very good team. It’s been a difficult start for us, but we’ve got to concentrate on the positive aspects. 

“Any pressure that comes, I’ve said to them, that comes on to me and I can deal with that.” 

Leicester play Bournemouth on Saturday 

