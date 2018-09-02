Celebration event announced for four-in-a-row Dublin after All-Ireland victory over Tyrone

DUBLIN fans will get the chance to celebrate with the county's footballers after they secured a sensational fourth All-Ireland title in a row.

Tyrone led 0-5 to 0-1 after 15 minutes but a penalty from Paul Mannion and a Niall Scully goal helped the Dubs to a 2-5 to 0-6 lead after half an hour.

Peter Harte’s late penalty for Tyrone reduced the arrears to five points, 2-14 to 1-12, however Dublin saw out a 2-17 to 0-14 victory.

Dublin are All-Ireland Senior Football Champions for the fourth year in a row!

Captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire! pic.twitter.com/itKuBzBbWu — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 2, 2018

Dublin fans will get the chance to honour their heroes after Lord Mayor Nial Ring announced a special celebratory event for tomorrow.

The event will take place at Smithfield Plaza at 6.30pm.

“Tomorrow evening will be a chance for the people of Dublin to come out and give the Dubs and Sam the welcome they so thoroughly deserve,” said Mr Ring.

“Four in a row is a magnificent achievement and is a fitting reward for the Dublin players, backroom staff and manager who have shown such commitment, dedication and professionalism in their quest for this rare honour.

“Let's all come together to show our beloved Dubs our appreciation and gratitude as the party continues. Baile Átha Cliath Abú.”

Access to the Smithfield Plaza is from North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley. Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

Fans are asked to use public transport when travelling to and from the family-friendly alcohol-free event.

Meanwhile congratulations have poured in for the Dubs, who have become just the third county after Wexford and Kerry (twice) to win four consecutive titles.

4 IN A ROW!! What a performance from the entire squad! Up the Dubs!!! 💙 #DUBVTYR pic.twitter.com/VuDx90X3Sx — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 2, 2018

Congratulations to #Dublin on their All-Ireland victory. Clearly the stronger team but Tyrone fought hard to the end. Great to be able to watch the big game on @GAAGO. #DubvTyr #AllIrelandFinal. — Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) September 2, 2018

Alive Alive O!! Proud to be a Dub!! BÁC Abú — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 2, 2018

Four in a row for the Dubs, something I never could’ve imagined in my wildest dreams as a young GAA fan. Words can’t describe how much I miss Dublin’s fair city right now 💙 Congrats, Dublin! Phenomenal champions and role models. Beyond proud of you @BrianFenton08 👏🏻 #UpTheDubs — Kevin Egan (@kev_egan) September 2, 2018