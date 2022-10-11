Celtic have been fined for their 'F*** the crown banner that was unveiled during the Champions League last month

UEFA HAVE HANDED a fine to Celtic for the offensive banner that was unveiled in the Champions League game against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on September 14.

The banner read " F*** the crown" on the night and there was also another banner with the words "Sorry for Your Loss Michael Fagan" This was in reference to Michael Fagan, a man who climbed into the Queen's bedroom in 1982. This all happened after the Queen's death last month.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body have handed the Scottish champions a €15,000 fine. Celtic were also fined €4,250 for the lighting of fireworks at a home Champions League match against Real Madrid on September 6.



🚨 Celtic have been fined by UEFA after fans displayed anti-monarchy banners at their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.https://t.co/2RNXx3kb37 — Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) October 11, 2022



Weeks after this Celtic fans took another swipe at the Royal family with their own gesture. During their Scottish Premiership game with St Mirren, fans of both sides were asked to perform a minutes clap for the late monarch.

Celtic did so, but fans chanted ‘if you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands’, a banner with a similar message was also displayed in the game. There has no been no punishement from that as of yet.

Celtic play Red Bull Leipzig tonight in the Champions League.