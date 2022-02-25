Cian Lynch has had his controversial red card card overturned

BOTH CIAN Lynch and Conor McManus’ red cards have been overturned after a meeting of the Central Hearings Committee on Thursday evening.

Lynch of NUI Galway was given his marching order at the end of last Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final after an alltercation with Bryan O’Mara of UL.

NUIG lost the game even though they led by three points at the time.

Never in a million years is that a red card! How is it Cian Lynch's fault that Bryan O'Mara kicked his hurl?pic.twitter.com/OxIBtMD2G4 — GAA JOE (@GAA__JOE) February 19, 2022

The ban would not have ruled him out of inter-county battle with Cork on Sunday, but the institution were keen to appeal the decision as he would have been given a one-match suspension

Referee Fergal Horgan's decision has now been overturned.

In last Saturday’s Division 1 clash in the Athletic Grounds Monaghan's McManus was given his red card for an off the ball incident with Armagh's Aidan Forker. The game finished in a draw even though Monaghan were five points up

The red was overturned when video evidence cleared the footballer of any wrongdoing. He will now be able to feature against Kerry in Inniskeen on Sunday