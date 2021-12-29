Cocaine substances found at Premier League grounds

COCAINE SUBSTANCES have allegedly been found in a variety of Premier League stadiums, these include the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea. This follows recent incidents involving football violence from fans.

The reports come from The Sun after an investigation found that several stadiums in the top division were subject to swabbing practices for the drug. Brighton & Hove Albion were also included in the report.

During the summer Wembley was subject to violent scenes before the final of Euro 2020. This is said to be from cocaine and copious amounts of booze. The police want harsher punishments for using cocaine at Premier League grounds.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, a senior policeman, who has experience dealing with the drug issue in football said;

"As we see more violent incidents, cocaine is one of those factors along with alcohol that will make it worse, and make people more violent."

Chelsea and Tottenham toilets had lines of cocaine on them as well as top of toilet roll holders, said the investigation.

Those conducting the research outside Brighton's Amex Stadium were offered the drug. While the drugs was found on a cubicle floor at the Etihad - home of reigning champions Manchester City. Arsenal's Emirates Stadium' toilets also found the substance.

Every club that had the drug in its ground was quick to condemn the use.

The Gunners were just one Premier League outfit of many to explain how they had sniffer dogs outside turnstiles as well as using security wands on supporters upon entry to the ground.

Those at the top of the Brighton hierarchy conceded they are "increasingly concerned" about fans using cocaine at the ground.