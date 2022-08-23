Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game

CONNACHT WILL play Castres in France tomorrow in a pre season game 7pm Irish time.

The game will take place at the Stade de la Chevaliére, Mazamet in southern France

Five players will play their first game for the province. Grant Stewart, Shamus Hurley-Langton, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston and Adam Byrne will all play for Andy Friend's side.

Tom Daly in the centre captains the side.

11 players are named among the replacements, five of whom are in the Academy. They are Eoin de Buitléar, Josh O’Connor, Charlie Ward, Bart Vermeulen and Donnacha Byrne.

The Connacht team is as follows

Starting XV