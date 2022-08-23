Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game
Sport

Connacht vs Castres team details for tomorrow's pre season game

Scotland , United Kingdom - 4 March 2022; Connacht head coach Andy Friend before the United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and Connacht at Dam Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo By Paul Devlin/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

CONNACHT WILL play Castres in France tomorrow in a pre season game 7pm Irish time. 

The game will take place at the Stade de la Chevaliére, Mazamet in southern France

Five players will play their first game for the province. Grant Stewart, Shamus Hurley-Langton, David Hawkshaw, Byron Ralston and Adam Byrne will all play for Andy Friend's side.

Tom Daly in the centre captains the side.

11 players are named among the replacements, five of whom are in the Academy. They are Eoin de Buitléar, Josh O’Connor, Charlie Ward, Bart Vermeulen and Donnacha Byrne.

The Connacht team is as follows

Starting XV

FullBack 15. Oran McNulty
Winger 14. Adam Byrne
Centre's 13. Byron Ralston, 12. Tom Daly (c)
Winger 11. Alex Wootton
Outhalf:10. David Hawkshaw
Scrumhalf: 9. Caolin Blade
Front Row: 1. Denis Buckley 2. Grant Stewart 3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
Second Row 4. Niall Murray 5. Oisín Dowling
Back Row 6. Ciaran Booth, 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton 8. Seán Masterson

Replacements

16. Eoin de Buitléar,17. Matthew Burke, 18. Sam Illo, 19. Darragh Murray, 20. Oisín McCormack, 21. Colm Reilly, 22. Shane Jennings, 23. Josh O’Connor, 24. Charlie Ward, 25. Bart Vermeulen, 26. Donnacha Byrne

