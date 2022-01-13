Conor McGregor's Dublin pub was attacked with petrol bombs overnight
Conor McGregor's Dublin pub was attacked with petrol bombs overnight

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 20: Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight rematch against Nate Diaz at the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor won by majority decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

CONOR MCGREGOR'S swanky new pub has been the victim of a petrol bomb attack overnight. The Crumlin man held a taste-testing session on the premises on Wednesday evening according to a number of reports.

The Black Forge Inn was allegedly targeted by two men on scooters during the event. Gardai have asked for any witnesses and video footage to assist in their investigation.

Gardai responded to reports that two pipe bombs had been left at the premises.

A source told Dublin Live:

"There were two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property.

"McGregor had been holding a taste testing menu in the pub at the same time so the alleged attackers may have assumed he was inside."

The pub is located on the Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12, and did not suffer any damage from the attack

Gardai are now asking for anyone who was in the area to help them and come forward with the investigation.

A garda spokesman said:

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licenced premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022.

"No damage was done to the premises.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident and are asked to contact Gardaí. Gardaí are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

Gardai added:

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

McGregor bought the property in 2019 for £2m and has revamped it in recent months to make it a luxurious nightlife spot, where bookings have been in high demand.

McGregor is looking to make a return to the UFC octagon later this year.

