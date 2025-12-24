Wrexham reveal James McClean hit with three-match ban following incident in Swansea clash

WREXHAM have revealed that winger James McClean has been banned for three games following an incident in their last match against Swansea.

Cameras appeared to catch the former Ireland international flicking a boot out at Swansea's Brazilian forward Ronald.

It occurred deep into injury time with the Swans leading 2-1 through what would prove to be Irish striker Adam Idah's stoppage-time winner.

The incident was not seen by match officials at the time but the Reds have since revealed that club captain McClean has now been banned.

"Wrexham AFC can confirm James McClean will be suspended for three matches, following an incident in the match against Swansea City on Friday (December 19)," read a club statement.

"Though referee Oliver Langford took no action at the time, McClean was charged following review of the match video, for misconduct for a breach of rule E1.1: Incident on the field of play, which falls within law 12, which was not seen by match officials, but was caught on video.

"McClean will now be unavailable for selection for our matches against Sheffield United, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers."

The loss will be a blow for Wrexham with St Stephen's Day visitors Sheffield United having hit a run of form with five wins in their last seven games after a disastrous start to the season.

Preston, who visit the Racecourse Ground next Monday, are in the play-off places having lost just one of their last 11 games.

Meanwhile, Blackburn are just three points behind the Reds, who are currently in 15th place in their first season back in the second tier for 43 years, having been taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.