Man stabbed after having liquid thrown in face during Co. Down attack
POLICE are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed after having a liquid thrown in his face during an attack by a number of masked men in Co. Down.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Tuesday in the Lurgan Road area of Banbridge.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and investigators are now appealing for information on the attack.

"We received a report at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, December 23 that a man had been attacked by a number of males outside a hotel," said a police spokesperson.

"It was reported that one of the suspects exited a vehicle at the front of the hotel and threw a liquid in the victim's face.

"The injured man attempted to run away but fell and was then slashed multiple times across his back before the males got into the vehicle and drove off.

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"The males involved in the attack had their faces covered and it is believed they were driving a black Toyota Avensis."

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Tuesday between 8pm and 8.30pm and saw anything suspicious to contact them.

They also want to hear from anyone who might have any CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist the investigation.

