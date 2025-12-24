Man arrested in Brazil believed to be linked to Daniel Aruebose case
News

Man arrested in Brazil believed to be linked to Daniel Aruebose case

IT is believed a man arrested in Brazil this week is linked to the investigation into the disappearance of Daniel Aruebose in Dublin more than four years ago.

Tusla raised their concerns about the three-year-old in August when it was determined he had not been seen for a number of years.

Skeletal remains found on waste ground near his home in Donatebate the following month were later determined to be those of the young boy.

A statement from the Brazilian Federal Police said they had arrested an Irish citizen on Tuesday in São Luís, Maranhão for 'deportation purposes'.

It added that the man was in Brazil 'in an irregular immigration situation'.

The statement said the arrest involved international police cooperation and that the deportation process is ongoing ahead of the man's return to Ireland.

On Monday, a woman in her 20s was arrested in Dublin on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating Daniel's death, before being released without charge.

