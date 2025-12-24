Residents return to homes following Co. Derry security alert
RESIDENTS in Co. Derry who were evacuated following a security alert have been allowed to return to their homes.

Police received a report at around 12.55pm on Tuesday that a suspicious device had been left in the Tullymore Road area of Currynierin.

Residents affected by the alert were accommodated in the local community centre.

However, following a search of the area by specialist officers, police revealed this morning that nothing had been found.

"Officers attended the scene together with assistance from our Air Support Unit (ASU) and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) who conducted enquiries in the area," said Inspector O'Donnell of the PSNI.

"Thankfully following extensive searches, ATO located nothing untoward and temporary cordons in the area have now been lifted.

"Residents have been advised they can also return home after they were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"We appreciate that people experienced disruption as this public safety operation was carried out and we thank residents for their understanding and patience during this time."

Christopher Jackson, Sinn Féin councillor for Waterside, said those responsible for the alert had 'no regard for the community whatsoever'.

"To have anyone facing the prospect of being forced out of their homes in the mouth of Christmas is nothing short of disgraceful," he added.

