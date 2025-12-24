One dead following early-morning Christmas Eve collision in Co. Limerick

ONE person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Limerick.

The collision, involving a lorry and a car, occurred in the early hours of this morning on the N20 road in the Bruree area.

Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the lorry, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, while the N20 road remains closed between O'Rourke's Cross and Banogue.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, which occurred at around 2am, to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling on the N20 in the Bruree area between 1.40am and 2.15am is asked to contact gardaí, while those with camera footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.