Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following Wexford collision

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision in Co. Wexford.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm last night, when a car and motorcycle collided on the R730 at Killurin.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Gardaí said in a statement issued today.

No other injuries were reported.

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 11.30pm to 12am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added