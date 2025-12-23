Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following Wexford collision
News

Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital following Wexford collision

A MOTORCYCLIST is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision in Co. Wexford.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm last night, when a car and motorcycle collided on the R730 at Killurin.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment.

The motorcyclist is currently in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Gardaí said in a statement issued today.

No other injuries were reported.

The police force has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 11.30pm to 12am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added

See More: Collision, Motorcycle, Wexford

Related
News 5 days ago

Witness appeal following fatal collision in Limerick

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Driver injured in Kerry collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Pensioner in ‘critical condition’ following single vehicle collision in Kerry

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Life & Style 7 hours ago

A culinary Christmas to one and all….

By: Irish Post

News 9 hours ago

Images released of teenage girls missing from Co. Tipperary

By: Fiona Audley

News 23 hours ago

Viewers around the globe watched winter solstice at Newgrange

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 1 day ago

Rory McIlroy secures hat-trick with three Sportsperson of the Year titles

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Driving Home for Christmas singer Chris Rea dies following ‘short illness’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Woman arrested in connection with investigation into toddler’s murder

By: Fiona Audley