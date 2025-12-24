Two men arrested at airport over Co. Tyrone 'brawl'
File photo (Image: Michael Cooper / Getty Images)

TWO men were arrested at Belfast International Airport on Tuesday in connection with what police described as a 'brawl' in Co. Tyrone earlier this year.

The men were detained on suspicion of offences connected to the incident, which occurred in Coalisland during the summer.

A number of men were involved in the altercation at Ballynakilly Road on August 27.

During the incident, a vehicle was rammed and weapons including knives and a bill hook were reportedly brandished.

The arrested pair, aged 27 and 24, were detained by officers from Dungannon, supported by colleagues from Antrim and the Belfast International Airport Constabulary.

They have since been released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

