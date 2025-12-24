Gardaí 'investigating all the circumstances' following discovery of woman's body in Co. Tipperary

GARDAÍ say they are 'investigating all the circumstances' following the discovery a woman's body in Co. Tipperary.

The discovery was made near the Holy Year Cross in Clonmel on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí say a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

"Gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman's body in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary on Monday, December 22, 2025 shortly before 3pm," read a garda statement.

"The Garda Technical Bureau is currently examining the scene, which remains preserved at this time.

"The office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

"The results of the post-mortem will assist investigating gardaí in determining the course of the investigation."