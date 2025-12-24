Bank of Ireland warns customers over scam ads impersonating legitimate retailers

BANK Of IRELAND has warned customers to be wary of scam ads on social media that are impersonating well-known retailers offering deals and bargains.

The bank says fraudsters are increasingly targeting consumers through scam social media advertisements, particularly with online shopping at its peak during the holidays.

The ads often impersonate well-known retailers, luring shoppers with fake offers and directing them to counterfeit websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

"Christmas should be a time of joy, not worry," said Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud at Bank of Ireland.

"Unfortunately, fraudsters see this season as an opportunity to exploit consumers and we're seeing many fake adverts currently which are impersonating well known retailers."

Too good to be true

Last year, the bank's fraud prevention team received more than 10,000 calls from customers during the peak holiday period (December 23-29), with 550 calls on Christmas Day alone.

It has advised customers to be cautious of social media ads that look too good to be true, urging people to always verify that they are shopping on the official website of a retailer.

It has also warned customers against clicking on links in unsolicited messages or posts and to instead go to the retailer's website for offers.

If anyone suspects fraud, they are urged to contact Bank of Ireland immediately.

"Our fraud team is working around the clock, even over the Christmas and New Year period, to support customers," added Ms Sadlier.

"If something feels suspicious, trust your instincts and reach out to us straight away."

Bank of Ireland's dedicated fraud support team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout Christmas and New Year on freephone 1800 946 764.