Conor McKenna will play AFL next year after informing Tyrone of his decision
Sport

Armagh , United Kingdom - 5 June 2022; Conor McKenna of Tyrone during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Armagh and Tyrone at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

2021 All-Ireland champions Tyrone are set to lose Conor McKenna to AFL for the second time. 

It has been reported that McKenna has told Tyrone of his decision to move back to the 'Land down under'. 

McKenna returned Ireland from Australia two years ago after playing for the Essendon Bombers between 2015 and 2020 

He returned to help his county the Red Hand win their first All-Ireland since 2008. 

He scored two goals in the semi-final win over Kerry and set up the clinching goal for Darren McCurry in the final against Mayo. 

McKenna has become the latest player to join the list of players to have left Tyrone this year. Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Paul Donaghy and Lee Brennan have also quit the Ulster County this year.  

It remains to be seen where McKenna ends up this time 

McKenna has also been linked with Port Adelaide as well as Brisbane Lions, who tried to sign him during his first AFL stint.  

According to Channel 7’s Tom Browne, there is no rush on a decision. With the supplemental selection period (SSP), he doesn’t have to decide until late November. 

