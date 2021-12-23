Conor Murray's new two-year IRFU contract ties him to Munster until at least 2024.
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Conor Murray of Munster looks for a pass during the Heineken Champions Cup match between Wasps and Munster at The Coventry Building Society Arena on December 12, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

MUNSTER'S CONOR Murray has agreed a new two-year IRFU contract extension with Munster that will see him stay at the province until 2024

The out-half's existing deal was set to run out next summer, but he will look to hit the century of Irish caps after agreeing the new deal with the IRFU.

The 32-year-old has featured 92 times for his country since making his test debut in 2011. He has also been a regular on the British and Irish Lions Tours, featuring eight times in three tours. 

Murray made his provincial debut in 2010 against rivals Connacht in 2010 and has played 153 times, scoring 170 points. He won a Celtic Cup back in 2011

Murray said he was grateful in a statement after signing his new deal;

"I’m delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland.

"With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there’s huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented: "Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

"He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through."

 Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose are two other players that have both signed new three-year deals with the IRFU in recent weeks.

Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw are among the other players whose deals with the IRFU are set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Munster v Castres Olympique - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B : News Photo (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

