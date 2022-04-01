Cork players have said that they will not play their Munster football semi-final against Kerry due to venue switch

THE CORK footballers have said that they will not fulfil their fixture against Kerry this weekend after the game was moved to Killarney at the Fitzgerald Stadium during this week.

Cork were meant to play Kerry on the 7th of May, but due to Ed Sheeran's concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Páirc Uí Rinn was the nearest venue chosen.

According to The Mirror

"The suitability of the venue was called into question by the provincial body given its limited capacity.

The Cork management team led by Keith Ricken insisted that they should retain home advantage regardless and were backed by their county board, reported the outlet.

The game has now been moved to Fitzgerald Stadium in Kerry according to sources.

Cork players say they will not play Kerry in any venue other than Páirc Uí Rinn in Munster semi-final.



Statement released to @The42_ie last night, players angry over Munster GAA decision to change venue for game on May 7th.https://t.co/2g2SNncM25 — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) April 1, 2022

Cork's footballers have released a statement on the issue

In a statement released on Thursday, they said:

“As players and management our sole focus is on preparing and playing to the best of our ability next month in the Munster Championship, representing our families, our clubs and our country. We did not envisage needing to issue this statement.

“Cork and Kerry have long had an agreement in place to decide home and away fixtures. This year’s fixture is a home game for Cork, as initially announced in a press release by Munster GAA on March 4.

“We believe the decision made this week by the Munster Council must be reversed. The decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd. We feel this reasoning sets a bad precedent, it is wrong and it goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

“As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on May 7 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn. We will not be playing the match in any other venue.”

Fitzgerald Stadium played host to last year's Munster final between the teams, as the Kingdom reclaimed the provincial crown with ease in a 22-point hammering.