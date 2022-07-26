Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground this morning after missing United's pre season tour
Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground this morning after missing United's pre season tour

MANCHESTER UNITED superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at United's training ground to begin talks about his future at the club. 

Ronaldo has not featured for United in their tour of Thailand and Australia and sought time away for 'personal reasons regarding a family member. 

The 37-year-old was accompanied by super-agent Jorge Mendes. The pair are set to sit down with new manager Erik ten Hag. 

Sir Alex Ferguson and current CEO Richard Arnold were also spotted arriving at the training ground this morning  



 

Speaking about Ronaldo's future during pre-season Ten Hag said, "He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. 

United have continued to say that Ronaldo is not for sale during the weeks that followed.  

Despite this Ronaldo, who was United’s top scorer with 24 goals last season, has been training at the Portuguese national team’s headquarters in Lisbon. 

Manchester United start their Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 7 and will look to solve the matter as quickly as possible.  

Ten Hag speaking last Friday added:  "I focus on the players who are there. They are doing really well. They are in good shape, so I prefer to focus on that and develop that," Ten Hag said. "I cannot wait for him (Ronaldo) to come in. Then we will integrate him." 

See More: Cristiano Ronaldo, Football

Related

Harry Maguire liked a post about Cristiano Ronaldo being ‘upset’ by a wage cut', Maguire said 'he liked post in error'
Sport 2 weeks ago

Harry Maguire liked a post about Cristiano Ronaldo being ‘upset’ by a wage cut', Maguire said 'he liked post in error'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Liverpool fan's will perform a minutes gesture for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo tonight after the loss of his baby son
Sport 3 months ago

Liverpool fan's will perform a minutes gesture for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo tonight after the loss of his baby son

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ronaldo: "Anything other than a top three finish cannot be tolerated"
Sport 6 months ago

Ronaldo: "Anything other than a top three finish cannot be tolerated"

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

David Trimble, politician and peacemaker, dies
News 8 hours ago

David Trimble, politician and peacemaker, dies

By: Mal Rogers

Amanda Serrano says 'she would go to Ireland' for the Katie Taylor rematch
Sport 12 hours ago

Amanda Serrano says 'she would go to Ireland' for the Katie Taylor rematch

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Colm O' Rourke is set to take over the Meath footballers next season
Sport 13 hours ago

ICYMI: Colm O' Rourke is set to take over the Meath footballers next season

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eight players set to make Ireland senior women’s debut, as Weldon names squad for August friendlies
Sport 1 day ago

Eight players set to make Ireland senior women’s debut, as Weldon names squad for August friendlies

By: Conor O'Donoghue

English football pitch invaders will be banned from stadiums and reported to police next season under new measures by FA
Sport 1 day ago

English football pitch invaders will be banned from stadiums and reported to police next season under new measures by FA

By: Conor O'Donoghue