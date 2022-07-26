Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground this morning after missing United's pre season tour

MANCHESTER UNITED superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at United's training ground to begin talks about his future at the club.

Ronaldo has not featured for United in their tour of Thailand and Australia and sought time away for 'personal reasons regarding a family member.

The 37-year-old was accompanied by super-agent Jorge Mendes. The pair are set to sit down with new manager Erik ten Hag.

Sir Alex Ferguson and current CEO Richard Arnold were also spotted arriving at the training ground this morning



Sir Alex Ferguson has been a consistent part of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to #MUFC, so their presence together at Carrington today follows a theme.



Ferguson attending scheduled football board meeting, David Gill + Richard Arnold there also.https://t.co/K5bLhMlapt — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 26, 2022



Speaking about Ronaldo's future during pre-season Ten Hag said, "He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together.

United have continued to say that Ronaldo is not for sale during the weeks that followed.

Despite this Ronaldo, who was United’s top scorer with 24 goals last season, has been training at the Portuguese national team’s headquarters in Lisbon.

Manchester United start their Premier League campaign against Brighton on August 7 and will look to solve the matter as quickly as possible.

Ten Hag speaking last Friday added: "I focus on the players who are there. They are doing really well. They are in good shape, so I prefer to focus on that and develop that," Ten Hag said. "I cannot wait for him (Ronaldo) to come in. Then we will integrate him."