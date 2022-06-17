Dan McFarland has signed a new deal at Ulster to keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2025

DAN MCFARLAND has signed a contract extension at Ulster, which means he is set to stay Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2025.

McFarland had a year left on his contract that was signed in 2021 but has put to pen to paper in a new deal.

McFarland joined Ulster in 2018 and holds the record for the most games in charge of the province.

He's also brought through a host of young talent at the province. These include the likes of James Hume, Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy.

Hume, Lowry, and Baloucoune have all become Ireland internationals.

✍️ Head Coach, Dan McFarland, will remain at the helm of the province’s Senior Men’s squad until at least 2025 after signing a contract extension 🙌#SUFTUM — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) June 17, 2022

McFarland in a statement on Ulster's website said: "I am delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster Rugby, and I would like to thank Jonny Petrie [CEO] for all his support over the last four years,"

"I love my job here, which is only possible because of the good people I get to work with. It is through the growth, competitiveness, and teamwork of the support team and the players that we continue to compete for championships.

"However, the fact remains our ultimate goal is to win championships. I am looking forward to driving the process of finding, guiding, and supporting the people capable of doing that for this province and its passionate supporters, who truly share in our joy and pain.

"The challenge ahead is immense but that is why it is so exciting. For me, it has the feel of unfinished business."

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie also added: "I couldn't be more pleased that Dan has chosen to extend his stay with us - I think that it’s really clear the impact that he has had on the club since joining, both on and off the pitch.

"We’ve made some impressive progress as a squad over the past couple of years, with play-off rugby against the best teams in Europe, and beyond, now a regular occurrence.

"Dan and I both see the clear potential here over the next few years and I look forward to continuing to build together on those ambitions for Ulster."