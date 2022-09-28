Danish sport kit manufacturer Hummel Sport have released a protest kit ahead of the World Cup in Qatar
Sport

Danish sport kit manufacturer Hummel Sport have released a protest kit ahead of the World Cup in Qatar

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - SEPTEMBER 25: Players of Denmark celebrate the victory with their fans following the UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 match between Denmark and France at Parken Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

DANISH KIT MANUFACTURER HUMMELL Sport have revealed today that their new kit for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar will serve as a protest against Qatar and its human rights record. 

The new gear was made with the intent to honour the Denmark team that won the European Championships in 1992.  However, the toned-down plain kit has the protest message attached to it, confirmed the kit supplier 

A statement posted on Instagram, read: "With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record. 

"That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation. 

"We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement." 

The action received a mix bag on social media. Some loved it and some weren't happy, highlighting the hypocrisy. 

"These hypocrites won't do the same at the world cup in the USA, which has the blood of millions on their hands. Neither did they have the same energy for Brazil when they had million-dollar stadiums right near favelas. Everyone gets loud when it's a Muslim country," said one account 

"Last week it was a tribute to Euro 92, today a stand against human rights. Good job @hummel1923 marketing team you really earned your pay check with this one." 

Denmark starts their World Cup adventure against Tunisia on 22 November. 

See More: Denmark, World Cup

