David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane have joined Derby County
DERBY COUNTY'S IRISH core has increased today after the signings of David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane. 

McGoldrick and Hourihane join the likes of Jason Knight and Eiran Cashin at the club, although Knight is expected to leave in this transfer window.  

Former Villa midfielder joined the Rams after becoming a free agent this month and has now signed a two-year deal at the new League One side.  

The Cork native joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan last year and was unable to help United reach the football promised land again (Premier League). 

"Fortunately enough for myself, I have played all the way up from League Two to the Premier League so analysing it this summer as a free agent, I was thinking what do I want next and what do I want to achieve and be part of," he told the club website. 

"Derby ticked all the boxes. 

"Everyone knows the difficulties here over the last couple of years but it's a fresh start, new takeover and the excitement is here and that's why I'm here and want to be a part of it. 

Derby's new manager Liam Rosenior has also signed former Ireland international David McGoldrick on a one-year deal 

McGoldrick lasted four years at Sheffield United, scoring 27 goals in 127 appearances for the Blades.  

The striker spoke to RamsTV after signing his contract 

'It’s a big pull. It’s a big club and I know a lot about the club,' the former Ireland player said 

'Speaking to Liam Rosenior and some of the players who are here, what they want to do and the ambition of where they want to get back to; it’s a massive project that I want to be a part of.' 

Derby have also signed defender James Chester on a one-year deal after being released by Stoke City. 

