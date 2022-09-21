DESSIE DOLAN will take over as the Westmeath senior football manager for the 2023 season.

The Westmeath legend will become John Cooney's replacement when the appointment is ratified at a county board meeting tonight.

Dolan has been working as an analyst with RTÉ since his inter-county retirement in 2014.

Cooney left the role last month to take up a position as the GAA's National Player Development Lead.



John Keane will also remain as a coach

Dolan and Keane were both All-Stars, in attack and defence respectively, when Westmeath won their only Leinster senior football crown to date in 2004.

Dolan retired as Westmeath’s all-time leading scorer, a record that was surpassed by star forward John Heslin in the Tailteann Cup final win over Cavan.