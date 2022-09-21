Dessie Dolan will take over as the Westmeath senior football manager for the 2023 season.
Dublin , Ireland - 9 July 2022; John Heslin of Westmeath, left, and coach Dessie Dolan celebrate after their side's victory in the Tailteann Cup Final match between Cavan and Westmeath at Croke Park in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Westmeath legend will become John Cooney's replacement when the appointment is ratified at a county board meeting tonight. 

Dolan has been working as an analyst with RTÉ since his inter-county retirement in 2014. 

Cooney left the role last month to take up a position as the GAA's National Player Development Lead. 



 

John Keane will also remain as a coach 

Dolan and Keane were both All-Stars, in attack and defence respectively, when Westmeath won their only Leinster senior football crown to date in 2004. 

Dolan retired as Westmeath’s all-time leading scorer, a record that was surpassed by star forward John Heslin in the Tailteann Cup final win over Cavan. 

