Downing Street tell Chelsea fans to stop ‘inappropriate’ Abramovich chants

Chelsea fans have been asked to stop singing their owner Roman Abramovich’s name at games by the UK Government

Downing street have condemned the chanting and called it "completely inappropriate” after the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Abramovich, a Russian Oligarch and alleged friend of Russian president Vladamir Putin had his assets frozen last week and with that had Chelsea, the football club frozen too.

Chelsea were placed under a special licence which allows them to operate but unable to generate new revenue.

Chelsea fans have backed the owner in the saga and chanted his name again against Newcastle,

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman insists supporters should not let that blind them to Abramovich’s association to the man leading the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around people’s clubs but that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time,” he said.

“I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff.”

The Government has said it is still “open” to Chelsea being sold but that a new application would be needed to enable a sale. So far, the spokesman said, the club had not applied for a variation to its strict special licence.

“We are open to the sale of the club, we would consider an application for a licence to allow that to happen in the right circumstances,” the spokesman said.

“But it is for Chelsea to determine the exact process. My understanding is potential buyers would approach the club, who would then need to apply for a further amended licence to facilitate the sale.