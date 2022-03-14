Downing Street tell Chelsea fans to stop ‘inappropriate’ Abramovich chants
Sport

Downing Street tell Chelsea fans to stop ‘inappropriate’ Abramovich chants

Signs on doors alert fans that the Club shop is closed at Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea football club, in London on March 13, 2022, ahead of their English Premier League football match against Newcastle United. - Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The European champions have been placed under tough restrictions due to the sanctions on Abramovich. Chelsea are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell tickets to matches, with limits on the amount of money they are allowed to spend on travel to away games. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea fans have been asked to stop singing their owner Roman Abramovich’s name at games by the UK Government

Downing street have condemned the chanting and called it "completely inappropriate” after the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Abramovich, a Russian Oligarch and alleged friend of Russian president Vladamir Putin had his assets frozen last week and with that had Chelsea, the football club frozen too.

Chelsea were placed under a special licence which allows them to operate but unable to generate new revenue.

Chelsea fans have backed the owner in the saga and chanted his name again against Newcastle,

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman insists supporters should not let that blind them to Abramovich’s association to the man leading the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around people’s clubs but that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time,” he said.

“I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff.”

The Government has said it is still “open” to Chelsea being sold but that a new application would be needed to enable a sale. So far, the spokesman said, the club had not applied for a variation to its strict special licence.

“We are open to the sale of the club, we would consider an application for a licence to allow that to happen in the right circumstances,” the spokesman said.

“But it is for Chelsea to determine the exact process. My understanding is potential buyers would approach the club, who would then need to apply for a further amended licence to facilitate the sale.

See More: Chelsea, Football, Roman Abramovich

Related

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea
Sport 2 days ago

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club
News 4 days ago

Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'
Sport 1 week ago

Turkish billionaire makes bid for Chelsea, says 'We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Sinn Féin leaders to travel to New York and Washington
News 1 hour ago

Sinn Féin leaders to travel to New York and Washington

By: Connell McHugh

James Ryan and Ryan Baird will miss Ireland's game against Scotland
Sport 1 hour ago

James Ryan and Ryan Baird will miss Ireland's game against Scotland

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore isn't sitting on past glories ahead of this years Cheltenham festival.
Sport 4 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore isn't sitting on past glories ahead of this years Cheltenham festival.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Manchester Irish community show solidarity with Ukraine as St Patrick's parade returns
Community 5 hours ago

Manchester Irish community show solidarity with Ukraine as St Patrick's parade returns

By: Irish Post

QPR striker and racing fan Charlie Austin doesn't believe that the Irish will dominate Cheltenham this year
Sport 6 hours ago

QPR striker and racing fan Charlie Austin doesn't believe that the Irish will dominate Cheltenham this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue