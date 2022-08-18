Dublin's Dessie Farrell has been handed a new two-year contract extension

DUBLIN SENIOR FOOTBALL MANAGER Dessie Farrell has been given a huge vote of confidence by Dublin.

Farrell has been handed a new two-year contract extension that will keep in charge of Dublin for at least 2024.

A statement from the county board's website read: "Dublin GAA County Committee are pleased to announce that Dessie Farrell will continue as Dublin Senior Football manager for a further two years."

Farrell won the All-Ireland as a player and took over the Dublin footballers in 2019, after the hugely successful Jim Gavin stepped down from his role.

He won Dublin there sixth title in his first year, but since then Dublin have fell by the wayside as they go to a transition period.

Dublin were knocked out of this year's Championship, when Kerry's Seán O'Shea hit free deep into injury-time, which sealed a stunning 1-14 to 1-13 win for Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final

It was rumoured that Farrell would call time on his time with Dublin, but now those rumours have been quelled

Dublin will begin 2023 in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League after being relegated from Division 1.

Dublin will play the likes of Limerick, Meath, Kildare, Derry, and the likes of Louth.

First match(es) will be played on January 2023