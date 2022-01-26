Ed Sheeran gigs may put Munster in pickle ahead of rescheduled Leinster clash

SINGER SONGWRITER Ed Sheeran's gigs in May could get in the way of Munster's rescheduled home URC clash with Leinster at Thomond Park at the end of that month.

Munster have said they will do "everything possible to play the game, but may run into more trouble as Sheeran is playing gigs at Thomond Park on May 5, 7 and 8.

The Munster and Leinster game was postponed over the Christmas due to Covid-19 and the rearranged date is set to take place on the final weekend of the regular season on the weekend of May 20/21/22.

With Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh originally due to play Leinster and Munster in round 18, those games will now be played on February 11 to allow the Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors and Munster v Leinster games to take place on the final weekend of the regular season on the weekend of May 20/21/22.

🗣️ “We will do everything possible in exhausting all avenues to play the game at Thomond Park.”



See the Munster reaction & #URC statement regarding rescheduled fixtures, including Munster’s postponed St Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster.



See full details ⤵️#MUNvLEI #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 26, 2022

However Munster say they are "exhausting all avenues" to find a solution for the game,

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan commented:

“As Thomond Park is hosting Ed Sheeran concerts in early May we are currently reviewing the feasibility of playing a game on the pitch two weeks later.

“In meeting all requirements and prioritizing our commercial partners, 10-Year Ticket Holders, and Season Ticket Holders we will do everything possible in exhausting all avenues to play the game at Thomond Park.”

David Jordan, Tournament Director, United Rugby Championship, said:

“This is an innovative solution to help keep two derby matches outside of the Six Nations window and it is a great credit to all of the teams and broadcasters involved for their willingness to work with us in this situation.

“In these circumstances we hope that the fans of these teams will look forward to the derby games in Round 18 where so much will be at stake ahead of the URC Quarter-finals. Of course, given the number of URC teams involved in EPCR knock-out fixtures it has not been possible to keep all of our derby games out of the Six Nations window, but as we continue to reschedule matches we hope to have another positive update shortly.”

🇮🇪 🎤 "Bringing the tour to Limerick will be the best night of the tour in Ireland" 🎤 🇮🇪



Ed Sheeran has heaps of love for Limerick, and the whole of Ireland! 💛 @DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/ep1FjJEvpJ — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) November 1, 2021

Friday, February 11

Leinster v Edinburgh, RDS Arena, 6pm

Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Scotstoun, 8.15pm

Friday, March 18

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, 19:35

Weekend of May 20/21/22 (details to be confirmed)

Munster v Leinster

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors