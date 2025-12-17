Sinn Féin accuses British Government of 'contempt' after it wins appeal to withhold evidence in Troubles inquest

SINN FÉIN has accused the British Government of 'contempt' after the Supreme Court upheld an appeal from the Secretary of State to withhold evidence in a Troubles inquest.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hillary Benn had brought the case after a coroner wanted to disclose two 'gists' of information as part of the inquest into the death of Paul Thompson.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said the 'shameful' ruling gives Mr Benn a veto over inquests and any potential new investigations for families

Mr Thompson was 25 years old when was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries on April 27, 1994 as he was travelling in a taxi in Springfield Park in West Belfast.

His family suspect there was collusion between paramilitaries and security forces in his murder.

The British Government believed the risk to national security by releasing the gists outweighed the public interest in the release, a view the Supreme Court unanimously agreed with.

"The government welcomes the unanimous judgment handed down by the Supreme Court," read a statement from Mr Benn.

"This is a highly complex case with wide-ranging implications."

'Cover-up and denial'

"Today's ruling is extremely disappointing and indeed concerning for the Thompson family and all families campaigning for truth and justice," said Mr Maskey.

"The Thompson family have been campaigning over three decades, showing incredible strength in the face of obstruction by the British state and their ongoing refusal to grant even a basic level of justice to victims' families.

"This case is yet another example of the contempt shown by the British Government towards families seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones.

"Today's ruling effectively hands full power to the British Secretary of State, giving them a veto over inquests and any potential new investigations for families. This is shameful.

"I will stand with the Thompson family as they continue their brave fight to uncover the truth about Paul's murder.

"We need a legacy process that commands the confidence of victims' families and is rooted in the principles agreed at Stormont House — not one based on cover-up and denial."

'Grim day for truth'

Amnesty International also hit out at the ruling, accusing the government of 'closing ranks' against victims and their families.

"Today is a grim day for truth. National security cannot be a blank cheque to conceal state wrongdoing or human rights violations," said Gráinne Teggart, Northern Ireland Deputy Director of Amnesty International UK.

"NCND (Neither Confirm Nor Deny) is policy, not law. The government's misuse of this policy continues to block truth rather than deliver it.

"The Thompson case epitomises everything that is broken in the UK's legacy approach: secrecy, endless delay and a state closing ranks against a family seeking answers.

"When multiple government departments line up against one grieving family, it tells victims exactly where they stand.

"Truth should not depend on how hard families are prepared to fight or how long they can survive the process."

Eugene Thompson, who had led the family's campaign for answers over his brother's death, passed away in July, days after receiving an apology from the PSNI.