Latest search for Columba McVeigh unsuccessful despite 'painstaking' efforts

THE LATEST search effort for Columba McVeigh, who is believed to have been killed and buried in a secret location by republican paramilitaries 50 years ago, has ended without success.

Mr McVeigh, from Donaghmore in Co. Tyrone, is one of 17 such victims known as the Disappeared, four of whom have yet to be found.

He was 19 years old when he went missing from Dublin, where he had been living, on October 31, 1975.

The latest search operation was undertaken by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR), who assisted in finding 11 of those previously recovered.

The search for Mr McVeigh began in August at Bragan Bog in Co. Monaghan, an area previously searched on six occasions by the ICLVR.

The latest operation began after a review of previous operations identified a new area to be excavated, however, the ICLVR has now concluded the search without success.

"I am deeply saddened that, in spite of the substantial efforts of the commission, the remains of Columba have not been located at Bragan Bog," said Hilary Benn, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

"Having visited the site last month, I want to acknowledge the diligence and determination of the commission to locate Columba since the first search at Bragan Bog was conducted in 1999, as well as the investigators, forensic archaeologists and the search teams for their painstaking and sensitive work.

"Today, my thoughts are above [all] with the family of Columba who have endured this unimaginable burden for so many years and who only recently marked the 50th anniversary of his death."

Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs & Migration, also expressed his regret that the latest search for Mr McVeigh had ended without success.

"Today, my sympathies are with Columba's family who have lived with this uncertainty for so many years but have done so much to keep Columba in our collective thoughts," he said.

"The role of the Commission is a critical, humanitarian one: to support the families who have suffered the devastating loss of their loved ones.

"The government remains fully committed to supporting the work of the commission into the future."

The ICLVR continues to appeal for information on the remaining Disappeared — Mr McVeigh, Joe Lynskey, Seamus Maguire and Robert Nairac.

All information provided is legally privileged and can only be used to try to locate the remains of victims.

The ICLVR can be contacted in confidence on 00353 1 602 8655, by email at [email protected] or by post at ICLVR, PO Box 10827.