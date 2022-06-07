Eddie Hearn has claimed that Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul don't want the rematch with Katie Taylor

BOXING PROMOTER Eddie Hearn has claimed that Amanda Serrano and her promoter Jake Paul do not want a rematch with Ireland's Katie Taylor.

Lightweight Taylor bested Serrano in Madison Square Garden in April in the first boxing match to be headlined by two females.

Talk now has ramped up regarding a rematch in Croke Park, but according to Hearn the pair have turned down the opportunity to have a second fight in Dublin.

Hearn speaking to Pro Boxing Fans said: “They don’t want that flight, unfortunately,”

“I mean we’ve spoken to Jake Paul ’s team and they don’t really want to go to Ireland.

They don’t really want the rematch. It's kind of like, regardless of the offer, we don’t want to do the rematch.”

The Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch will not be happening next and Eddie Hearn has claimed Serrano’s team don’t want the fight. He said: “I think they wanna go away, build some confidence, get a win in August and maybe we can look at it next year.” [@ProBoxingFans] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 4, 2022

“I think they want to go away and build some confidence and get a win in August and maybe we can look at it next year,” Hearn explained.

“It’s very disappointing, because I love that fight. I think it’s a great fight and such a close fight. It doesn’t look like it’s a fight that unfortunately Amanda Serrano wants.”

Hearn also spoke toiFL TV and listed a number of fighters that could take the fight instead.

The likes of former boxing star and UFC legend Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and others were touted as possible opponents for the potential Autumn boxing bout.

"There are three fights for Katie Taylor next,"

"There is Cris Cyborg, there's Holly Holm or there's Amanda Serrano. We have had approaches from (the) government level in Ireland, they want to do Croke Park, and it would be an incredible moment for Katie Taylor.

Those three names would be fine to do that."

2012 was the last time Taylor fought in Ireland as a professional and a return to to her homeland would be an excellent way to cap off her impressive career