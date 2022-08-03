Eddie Hearn have slammed Jake Paul's 'idiotic' $2million offer to hold a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
KATIE TAYLOR'S promoter Eddie Hearn has labelled Jake Paul's $2million offer to hold a rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as 'idiotic'. 

Taylor beat the Puerto Rican Serrano in April in Madison Square Garden to retain her undisputed titles. 

Serrano has since gone onto to say that she should have won the bout, despite Taylor winning by split decision.  

Taylor hit the scales at 134.6lbs during her fight with Serrano in April, and now the 33-year-old's promoter Jake Paul believes that Katie should fight his fighter at 126lb or 130lb's

Paul has offered $2m for Taylor to fight Serrano at those weights 

"We have $2million for Katie Taylor to come down to 126lb," Paul told The DAZN Boxing Show.. 

"Katie Taylor, why don't you come down to 126lb and go against Amanda Serrano in that weight? She came up to fight you. Come down to 126lb, see if you're really the pound-for-pound best."

Hearn spoke to the same outlet and rubbished the youtuber's offer 

"It just is another example of him knowing nothing about the boxing business or boxing in general," Hearn explained 

"When she debuted, she was 133lb we tried to get her to start her career at 130lb, but she couldn't get close to it. She has been a career lightweight and she is an undisputed champion." 

"To suggest she can fight at 126lb is the most ridiculous and idiotic thing anyone can say. Maybe he doesn't know how people can cut weight. The opportunity for a rematch is there, they feel like they won the fight. So, if you won the fight, why wouldn't you do it again for more money? 

Taylor has been tipped to fight either Holly Holm or Cris Cyborg in boxing fights at Croke Park, but a rematch with Serrano has not been ruled out just yet. 

