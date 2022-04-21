Erik ten Hag has been appointed as Manchester United's new manager for next season
GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 2: Erik ten Hag of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Ajax at Euroborg on April 2, 2022 in Groningen, Netherlands (Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER UNITED  have confirmed their new manager for next season.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has signed a three-year-deal at Old Trafford with an option of another year confirmed the club.

United haven't had a fulltime boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's removal from the role back in November.

Ten Hag has now been chosen to bring United up from the doldrums and leaves Holland after winning two league titles and is now currently in the driving seat to win a third.

Speaking on his new role, the new United boss said: "It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead", he said.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

United are reported to have spoken to a number of candidates like Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, but have now decided to go with the 52-year-old Ten Hag after impressing in interviews with the club.

John Murtough, United's Football director said: "During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

"We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer."

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar also sent a congratulations to Ten Hag ahead of his move to his old club.

"Four and a half years is a good amount of time, but we would have liked to have kept Erik at Ajax for longer."

"He is going to make the step to one of the biggest clubs in the world, in a fantastic league."

"We owe Erik a lot of thanks for what he has achieved with Ajax so far, but we are not done yet.

"At the end of the season, I will look back more extensively on his departure. For now, what matters is the final games of the season in which we all want to bring home the league title."

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 17: head coach Erik ten Hag of Ajax p(Photo by Geert van Erven/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

