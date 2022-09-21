Erling Haaland is coming to the Aviva in November for a friendly against Ireland
Sport

IRELAND'S DEFENDERS WILL GET A CHANCE TO test their skills against Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland in November 

The Football Association of Ireland have today confirmed that Ireland will play friendly internationals against Norway and Malta. 

Ireland will first play Norway on Thursday, November 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm at the Aviva Stadium.

Stephen Kenny's side will then travel to Ta' Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday, November 20, with a kick-off time to be confirmed.

It will be an exciting end to the 2022 fixture calendar as Ireland welcome Norway, with Manchester City striker Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard set for the Aviva Stadium. Tickets for this fixture will be on sale from Friday, September 30, with full details to be announced in due course.

Ireland have enjoyed some impressive results at the Aviva Stadium this year with a draw against Belgium in the FAI Centenary game and wins over Scotland and Lithuania. Stephen Kenny's side will be looking to finish their 2022 at home on a high against Norway when they visit in November, the final match of the year for FAI Season Ticket Holders.  

Stephen Kenny's Ireland are currently preparing to face Scotland in the UEFA Nations League at Hampden Park on Saturday, September 24 before returning to Dublin to face Armenia on Tuesday, September 27.

UEFA Nations League games (all times are Irish time) 

 
Saturday September 24 | Ireland  v Scotland, Hampden Park, Scotland, KO 7.45pm
Tuesday, September 27 | Armenia v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, KO 7.45pm 

Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers Bazunu (Southampton), Travers (Bournemouth), O’Leary (Bristol City),

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham), Duffy (Fulham), Egan (Sheffield United), Collins (Wolves), Liam Scales (Aberdeen), O’Shea (West Brom),

Midfielders: McClean (Wigan), Brady (Preston), Cullen (Burnley), Hendrick (Reading), Knight (Derby), Browne (Preston), Molumby (West Brom), Hourihane (Derby), O’Dowda (Cardiff),

Forwards: Ogbene (Rotherham), Obafemi (Swansea), Parrott (Preston), Robinson (Cardiff), Hogan (Birmingham).

