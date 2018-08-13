Ex-Celtic FC youth coach, 72, jailed for child sex abuse he claimed was 'a bit of fun' in Belfast
Sport

Ex-Celtic FC youth coach, 72, jailed for child sex abuse he claimed was 'a bit of fun' in Belfast

A FORMER Celtic FC youth coach has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for sexually abusing a boy in Belfast.

Jim McCafferty, 72, was found guilty of abusing the same teenage boy on numerous occassions over a three-year period between 2012 and 2015.

McCafferty, who worked for both Celtic and Hibernian over 20 years ago, is originally from Glasgow but had been living in Northern Ireland in recent years.

He was arrested in 2016 and initially pleaded not guilty to eight child sex charges committed when he was living in south Belfast.

However, the pensioner changed his plea to guilty on the morning his trial began at Belfast Crown Court in May 2018.

Advertisement

'A bit of fun'

Judge Patricia Smyth told McCafferty that what he had considered "a bit of fun" had significantly impacted his victim, who was aged between 14 and 16 during the abuse.

McCafferty will serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining half on licence.

Judge Smyth said: "You abused trust placed in you by his family ... assaulting him in your home and his home. The impact on your victim and his family has been significant.

"There are other factors in the victim's life that had rendered him vulnerable."

Judge Smyth also told the court that McCafferty had only apologised to his victim because he had been "advised to" by his lawyers.

She added that McCafferty continued to regard his behaviour as having been "a bit of fun for the victim".

Advertisement

McCafferty, formerly of Raby Street in south Belfast, will remain on the sex offenders register for an "indefinite period" and has been banned from working with children in any capacity for life.

See More: Belfast, Celtic, Child Sex Abuse, Football, Football Abuse Scandal, Jim McCafferty, Northern Ireland, Scotland

Related

Celtic fan apologises for vile 'I hope you die in your sleep' abuse of ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo at Belfast airport
Sport 1 week ago

Celtic fan apologises for vile 'I hope you die in your sleep' abuse of ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo at Belfast airport

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man accused of 'naming rugby rape trial woman on social media' to be prosecuted
News 1 week ago

Man accused of 'naming rugby rape trial woman on social media' to be prosecuted

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish teenager fighting for life after horror balcony fall in Majorca named as keen goalkeeper, 18, on holiday with pals
Sport 1 week ago

Irish teenager fighting for life after horror balcony fall in Majorca named as keen goalkeeper, 18, on holiday with pals

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Controversy after IRA flags and chanting at publicly funded west Belfast festival
News 39 minutes ago

Controversy after IRA flags and chanting at publicly funded west Belfast festival

By: Ryan Price

Shocking report reveals 1 in 3 survivors of Troubles violence have attempted suicide
News 41 minutes ago

Shocking report reveals 1 in 3 survivors of Troubles violence have attempted suicide

By: Aidan Lonergan

'Smart' crows trained to pick up litter at theme park
News 2 hours ago

'Smart' crows trained to pick up litter at theme park

By: Jack Beresford

Ticket site crashes due to high demand for Liam Miller charity match
News 2 hours ago

Ticket site crashes due to high demand for Liam Miller charity match

By: Ryan Price

Man rushed to hospital with stab wounds after being 'rammed by car' in Dublin city centre
News 5 hours ago

Man rushed to hospital with stab wounds after being 'rammed by car' in Dublin city centre

By: Aidan Lonergan