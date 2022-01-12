Ex-England rugby player arrested on suspicion of rape of a teenager

ONE OF England's former rugby union players has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager, the PA news agency understands.

The player in question cannot be named due to legal reasons and was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before.

The player was arrested and a 41-year-old woman was also held held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

The pair have been released on bail while detectives continue their investigations.

TELEGRAPH SPORT: England rugby player arrested on suspicion of raping teenager #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/59dUeCgXxF — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2022

A police spokesperson said: '

Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday January 9 to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

'A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted.

'A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

'Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.'