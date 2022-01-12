Ex-England rugby player arrested on suspicion of rape of a teenager
Sport

Ex-England rugby player arrested on suspicion of rape of a teenager

ONE OF  England's former rugby union players has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager, the PA news agency understands.

The player in question cannot be named due to legal reasons and was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before.

The player was arrested and a 41-year-old woman was also held held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.  

The pair have been released on bail while detectives continue their investigations.

A police spokesperson said: '

Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday January 9 to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

'A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. 

'A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

'Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.'

See More: England, Rugby

Related

Hungary fans racially abuse black England players and boo the knee as FIFA opens investigation
Sport 4 months ago

Hungary fans racially abuse black England players and boo the knee as FIFA opens investigation

By: Harry Brent

Roy Keane hates Jack Grealish because he quit Ireland for England, claims former Premier League star
Sport 5 months ago

Roy Keane hates Jack Grealish because he quit Ireland for England, claims former Premier League star

By: Harry Brent

WATCH: Roy Keane's typically Irish reaction to England's goal during Euro 2020 final
Sport 5 months ago

WATCH: Roy Keane's typically Irish reaction to England's goal during Euro 2020 final

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Passenger shares picture of the ‘worst Guinness in history of humanity’ from Dublin airport
News 11 minutes ago

Passenger shares picture of the ‘worst Guinness in history of humanity’ from Dublin airport

By: Irish Post

Donegal bar charging €2 for every mention of the word 'Covid'
News 43 minutes ago

Donegal bar charging €2 for every mention of the word 'Covid'

By: Connell McHugh

Dubliner Killian Phillips joins Crystal Palace from Drogheda United
Sport 17 hours ago

Dubliner Killian Phillips joins Crystal Palace from Drogheda United

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rat who detected over 100 landmines in Cambodia passes away
News 17 hours ago

Rat who detected over 100 landmines in Cambodia passes away

By: Connell McHugh

Carcass of unknown animal among reasons for 59 food safety breaches in 2021
News 18 hours ago

Carcass of unknown animal among reasons for 59 food safety breaches in 2021

By: Connell McHugh