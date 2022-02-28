FAI confirm that Ireland 'will not play against any Russian team at any level' due to Ukraine invasion

'NO IRISH team will play against Russia at any level until further notice', confirm Ireland's football governing body the FAI.

The invasion in Ukraine has promoted a number of sporting teams from across the world to veer away from any Russian partnership or affiliation.

The Champions League was moved to Paris, the Russian Grand Prix was cancelled and many international footballing teams have said they will not play against Russia in upcoming fixtures.

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic will refuse to play World Cup play-offs with Russia and the FAI have followed that stance and offered support to Ukraine.

Contact has been made with members of the Ukraine Football Association by FAI President Gerry McAnaney and CEO Jonathan Hill.

Support has also been offered with the upcoming Nations League to come in June. It's been reported that the FAI will make it as easy as possible for a venue, date and time.

There has also been information released that Ireland will not play any Russian team as long as the threat remains.

The FAI has offered its full and unequivocal support to Ukraine’s FA and confirmed that no Irish team will play against Russia at any level until further notice



In a show of solidarity, @AVIVAStadium will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag at 7pm tonight pic.twitter.com/qqL90yDdIY — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) February 28, 2022

The FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said:

“In light of the current situation, I can confirm that we will not consider any international fixture against any Russian side, no matter what the level, until further notice.”

The Aviva Stadium will also be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag at 7pm Monday night when landscapes all across the world will also turn blue and yellow.

President Gerry McAnaney also said:

“We have confirmed to our colleagues at the Ukraine Association of Football that the FAI stands firmly alongside them in light of this terrible situation. We will join with the IRFU and Aviva Insurance to turn the Aviva Stadium yellow and blue this evening and I am sure that fans at our League of Ireland games tonight will also show their support for the people of the Ukraine.”

Ireland are scheduled to host Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on June 4th with the second game now due to be played at a neutral venue on June 14 under UEFA instructions.