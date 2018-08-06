'Feck it!' – Paddy Power pay out on Celtic winning the league after ONE game

PADDY Power has paid out on Celtic winning the Scottish Premiership this season after just one match.

Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys got their campaign off to a winning start with a 3-1 win away to Livingston on Saturday.

And following arch-rivals Rangers' 1-1 draw with Aberdeen yesterday, the Irish bookmaker has already decided it's seen enough.

A Paddy Power spokesman said: "One game into the Scottish league season and Steven Gerrard has already slipped up.

“On the face of it, a draw with Aberdeen isn’t a bad result, and we’re sure Stevie G will emphasise the positives of that display, but we do also think the title race is done.

“It’s only one game into the season, but Celtic’s lead already looks unassailable."

Announcing the move on Twitter, the bookies added: "Rangers drew their opening league game under Steven Gerrard.

"We've seen enough, so feck it - we have PAID OUT on Celtic winning the Scottish Premier League!"

It isn't the first time Paddy Power has made its mind up on league champions at almost the earliest possible opportunity.

They paid out on Manchester City winning the Premier League last December - which was as sure a bet as any - but made a gigantic feck up in 2003 when they paid out on Arsenal to win the title, only for Manchester United to be crowned champions.

The bookmaker already has Celtic down at 1/12 to win their eighth successive Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rangers and Aberdeen - the two other closest favourites - are miles behind with odds of 9/1 and 20/1 respectively.