Festy Ebosele will within the next week sign for a team in Italy, says Wayne Rooney
Sport

Festy Ebosele will within the next week sign for a team in Italy, says Wayne Rooney

IRELAND AND DERBY starlet Festy Ebosele is set to become the latest Ireland international to ply his trade across the water outside of England.

His club manager Wayne Rooney has revealed the 19-year-old will leave Derby and move to Italian club Udinese when his contract runs out.

The Enniscorthy man can sign a pre-contract agreement now and Rooney has stated that he expects the exciting forward to do that very soon

Festy Ebosele will within the next week sign for a team in Italy," the Derby boss said.

There had been much speculation around Ebolsele's future in January with his expected club Udinese submitting their interest in the Rams player and without naming the team it is expected to become concrete from the Italians

Derby are currently in administration and as such are unable to offer a new contract to Ebosele with his current deal expiring in June.

Other players have left the club due to the issue and Rooney knows how difficult it is to keep Derby's young crop of stars

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby  last month Rooney said:

"Nine players we lost during the January window and we lost another today. A young lad from Derby, a 16-year-old who didn't want to leave the club. He didn't want to leave and I didn't want him to leave the club.

"I got a text message today saying he has been sold. From that point of view, the pride, the hope, the soul of this club is getting taken away from us and it's not right."

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Rooney revealed that he wanted Ebosele to stay and that the player was eager to do so but Derby's current crisis has prevented that.

Reports from Italy claim that the 19-year-old has already undergone a medical with Udinese.

Ebosele will not be the only Irishman joining Udinese this summer with St Patrick's Athletic player James Abankwah also reported to be making the move to Udinese this summer.

Ebosele has been called up to Ireland's U-21 squad for the crucial game against Sweden at the end of the month

See More: Festy Ebolsele, Football, Ireland, Wayne Rooney

Related

Festy Ebosele makes young Derby fan's 'day, month, year, life' this week with lovely gesture
Sport 1 month ago

Festy Ebosele makes young Derby fan's 'day, month, year, life' this week with lovely gesture

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore has become the first female rider to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard
Sport 19 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore has become the first female rider to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Meet the Irish heavyweight, who’s fluent in Irish, sparred with Anthony Joshua and signed with Dillian Whyte
Sport 21 hours ago

Meet the Irish heavyweight, who’s fluent in Irish, sparred with Anthony Joshua and signed with Dillian Whyte

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Stephen Kenny names his 25-man squad for the Aviva double header, Conor Ronan has been called-up
Sport 22 hours ago

Stephen Kenny names his 25-man squad for the Aviva double header, Conor Ronan has been called-up

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Preview for London Irish vs Harlequins Round 4 clash tonight in the Premiership Rugby Cup
Sport 1 day ago

Preview for London Irish vs Harlequins Round 4 clash tonight in the Premiership Rugby Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ruby Walsh gives his tips for the final day of the Cheltenham
Sport 1 day ago

Ruby Walsh gives his tips for the final day of the Cheltenham

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Stephen Kenny believes Ireland are going in the direction ahead of squad announcement today
Sport 1 day ago

Stephen Kenny believes Ireland are going in the direction ahead of squad announcement today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New Gaelic4Girls course helps youngsters 'stay healthy, build confidence and make friends'
Sport 1 day ago

New Gaelic4Girls course helps youngsters 'stay healthy, build confidence and make friends'

By: Fiona Audley